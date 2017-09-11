WHAS
'Texas Strong': Corn maze design honors hurricane victims

KENS5.com Staff , WFAA 4:44 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

LA VERNIA - A local area corn maze is honoring the victims of Hurricane Harvey with its maze design.

Circle N Maze in La Vernia posted a picture of this year’s maze on Facebook.  The maze is the shape of Texas and has the words “Texas Strong."

The maze is 2.5 miles long and includes a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and family activities.

It runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 31 in La Vernia.

Click here for more information.http://www.circlenmaze.com

