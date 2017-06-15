Consultant sentenced to prison for part in kickback scheme

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former Democratic political consultant has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for his part of a kickback scheme devised by a high level government official.



Sam McIntosh was ordered to begin serving his sentence on Aug. 15. U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell said it was OK for McIntosh to remain free on bond until his report date.



McIntosh pleaded guilty for his part of a scheme devised by former Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer. Prosecutors said Longmeyer used his position of authority to convince Humana to hire McIntosh as a consultant. McIntosh would then pay a portion of his fee to Longmeyer and Lawrence O'Bryan as a kickback.



Longmeyer was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison. O'Bryan was sentenced to five years. McIntosh was sentenced to five years and five months and ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.

