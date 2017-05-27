Western Middle's Hard Steppers win 2nd national championship

MAY 21, 2017: The Western Middle School Hard Steppers performed during the Kentucky Center for the Arts ArtsReach Showcase at the Bomhard Theater. (Photo: C.J. Daniels, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Western Middle School has once again stepped their way into the championship books.

The school’s “Hard Steppers” claimed their second championship at the National Youth Step USA Middle School Stepping Championship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Friday.

Known for their edgy routines, the Hard Steppers also took home top honors in 2016.

The team will take home a $2,000 prize for their hard work.

Check out one of their winning routines performed during the 2017 Kentucky Center for the Arts ArtsReach showcase last weekend.

© 2017 WHAS-TV