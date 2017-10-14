Volunteers focus on family fun during Southwest Community Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sun Valley Park was filled with residents as the annual Southwest Community Festival was held Saturday.

It’s the biggest one-day, free event in southwest Jefferson County that’s put on entirely by churches and volunteers.

The family-friendly event had several attractions including the River City Street Rod car show, live entertainment while children got to roam Kid City.

Volunteers say it’s convenient for locals who don’t have to spend a dime for an enjoyable time.

“It’s an opportunity that’s here – close. They just pull out of their driveway or walk from their home to have a place to come,” Mark Vincent, a volunteer said.

The festival also provided health and wellness resources for all ages including seniors.

The all-volunteer community is always looking for more help to bring the event to its full potential.

