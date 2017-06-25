Volunteers clean up Clifton's Bingham Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Volunteers from the international We Love U Foundation got to work Sunday morning cleaning up a local park.

The teamed up with Metro Councilman Bill Hollander and Operation Brightside to clean up Bingham Park in the Clifton neighborhood.

The volunteers picked up litter, swept sidewalks and informed locals of the importance of keeping the area clean.

The We Love U organization is a nonprofit that organizes neighborhood cleanups and blood drives.

