Vine Grove community helps build special needs playground

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A dream is now a reality for a Hardin County teen.

Nearly 90 volunteers showed up Saturday to help build a playground for kids with special needs.

The playground was first thought of by 13-year-old Rachel Ritchie more than 5 years ago, and she’s spent that time raising $100,000 to bring her vision to life. She says she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of the community.

“I can't even put into words what it means. Thank you is never enough. What can you say to people whenever they help make your dream come true,” Rachel said.

Rachel's Fun For Everyone Project is still responsible for the upkeep of the new playground for the next 5 years.

All told, it will be more than a $500,000 project.

© 2017 WHAS-TV