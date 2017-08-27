Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 10:34 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Victims identified in murder-suicide State Street closed due to fire Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview East HS coach on leave over forced splits Surveillance video captures ATV driver before fire KHOU Live Video Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits More Stories Harvey threatens to make natural disaster history Aug 27, 2017, 8:18 p.m. How to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey Aug 27, 2017, 4:59 p.m. Eight Years Later: St. Paul Baptist & Shively… Aug 27, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
