'Sista Strut' walk raises breast cancer awareness in black community

Hundreds attend first-ever Sista Strut breast cancer walk in Shawnee Park on Oct. 21, 2017. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a sea of pink Saturday in Shawnee Park for the first-ever Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk.

Hundreds gathered for the 5K walk to raise awareness about breast cancer in the African-American community.

African-American women have a 41 percent higher death rate from breast cancer and are more likely to be diagnosed before the age of 40.

Among those at the walk was radio host and emcee Angela Yee from New York’s Power 105.1 which is home her syndicated show, The Breakfast Club.

Angela Yee, co-host of Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club (Photo: WHAS)

“I think it’s fantastic and what I love the most about it is seeing some of the cancer survivors out here and see them walking and hear their stories and how resilient everybody is – and that they appreciate this, cause it’s really for the survivors – it’s for their families,” Yee said.

The walk also provided resources for women while also raising money for Susan G. Komen Kentucky and Kentucky African American’s Against Cancer.

© 2017 WHAS-TV