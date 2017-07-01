River City Drum Corp percussionists to record debut album

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A group of young musicians from west Louisville spent Saturday making music together.

The Percussion Ensemble of the River City Drum Corp are in the process of recording their very first studio album.

Young musicians spent the day at TNT Recording Studio to make the music magic happen.

Edward White, director and founder of the group, says the album is about leaving a legacy behind to give the next generation a roadmap to success and give kids and alternative to violence.

“We give children opportunities to use their creative energy that they have as opposed to having someone else direct that energy into something that is non-productive,” he said.

