Portland Museum hosts Young Curators Preservation Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A unique summer camp is taking place in the Portland.

Students in grades 5th through 9th are working alongside archaeologists at the oldest structure in the neighborhood.

The home, built in 1819, has been undergoing renovations for the last 20 years.

The Young Curators Preservation Camp is allowing campers to make models, dig for artifacts and learn preservation techniques.

Camp organizers say it’s important for children to learn their local history.

“They can come and learn and know this is significant and something everybody needs to care for and part of their history as well,” Teresa Lee, Portland Museum, said.

The remodeling is being funded by donations and the project is a few hundred thousand dollars from being complete.

Another session of the camp will be offered in July.

