Parkland business creates safe place to celebrate Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Parkland neighborhood is gearing up for its staple Halloween event.

The 19th Annual Kidwell Community Halloween Bash is taking place on Oct. 29 at Kidwell Auto Beautification on Hale Avenue.

The event started as a family event at the Kidwell’s home and it became apparent that there was a need for other ghouls and goblins to have somewhere safe to go.

The event serves hundreds of kids and their families. For organizers, they say more opportunities need to be made available for those living west of 9th Street.

"I think there should be more projects and more things for our children to do, that's where a lot of the crime and misused time comes from, and it's leaving a lot of children slain in the street. We need more projects, give them somewhere that they can occupy their time," Keeshla Hemmingway said.



The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. you and your family members are encouraged to dress up and bring bags to collect candy and other treats.

