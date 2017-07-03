On Your Side: Places to take the family on July 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Trying to decide what to do for Independence Day? There are still plenty of options near you. Here are a few of the big celebrations taking place across Kentuckiana:

NEW ALBANY

New Albany will celebrate one day early, on June 3, with live music, food and games at the city’s Riverfront Amphitheater. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and there will be fireworks around 10 p.m.

CRESCENT HILL

The annual Crescent Hill Fourth of July Celebration starts Monday at the Peterson-Dumesnil House. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

"The weather is great, we have good music, we have good food, we have the artists,” said festival chair Cynthia Thomas. “I'm hoping we have a record crowd.”

Thomas said families can explore the history of Crescent Hill at the Peterson-Dumesnil House, listen to live music, dress up their pets for the pet show, and enjoy the art fair. There will be a number of games and other entertainment for kids and, this year, the bounce houses and other inflatables are free.

“It just keeps getting better and better every year,” said Barbara McGee, who has been coming since the festival began more than three decades ago.

Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help at the festival on Tuesday, especially those willing to work after 4 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to go to the information booth upon arrival.

LOUISVILLE

The Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration will attract thousands to the city’s riverfront July 4. The kid-friendly event will feature live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, and miniature golf.

Fireworks are expected to start around 10 p.m.

Families can also attend a Bats game at nearby Slugger Field. The first pitch Is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks after the game.

JEFFERSONVILLE



Jeffersonville kicks off its Independence Day celebration July 4 with a free parade downtown, starting at Warder Park. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and families are invited to watch Louisville’s fireworks from the Jeffersonville riverfront.

