Martial arts business giving back to non-profit by donating canned goods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Can by can, your generosity began to take shape inside Louisville’s Wayside Christian Mission.

Six-hundred cans of vegetables were unloaded and re-stacked by students of Hwang's Martial Arts. Community service is part of their curriculum in earning a black belt.

“With children, with our families at Hwang's, teamwork is such a huge part in what we teach. Without them, we wouldn’t be here today," Master Instructor Mimi Hwang said.

The goal, between the three Jefferson County locations of martial arts, was 300 cans. Donations nearly reached four times that - 1,100 cans were collected in three weeks.

“Food is extremely important to these folks. Especially to those who are living on the street. Their health is not very good and nutrition is very important to their survival," Wayside Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said.

More than 2,000 meals are served at Wayside every day, and Moseley says the donation will keep the shelves stocked well into the new year.

“This is a very important food donation to the mission, especially during this time of the year. It’s always difficult for us to get ahold of vegetables and this is going to last us for several months," she told WHAS11.

It's a reminder this holiday season that it is truly better to give than receive, and it's a lesson children are learning firsthand.

“They opened their hearts. They're here. They’re learning about how to give back to those in need and I hope that stays with them their entire lives,” Hwang said.

Hwang's Martial Arts divided the donations between Wayside Christian Mission and the Center for Women and Families.

