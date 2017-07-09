Louisville Story Program goes behind the lens with Bud Dorsey

Photos featured in the Louisville Story Program's book -- Available Light: Through the lens of Bud Dorsey (Photo: Bud Dorsey, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – He's a Louisville native who has captured some of the most amazing and trying times in the Derby City, particularly west of 9th Street.

The Louisville Story Program is in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign to honor legendary photographer Bud Dorsey.

He’s a man who understands more than many that a picture is worth a thousand words.

“There is literally no one who has spent as much time taking photographs in west Louisville particular over the years than Bud Dorsey. Certainly, no one has done it as richly and as lovingly,” Darcy Thompson with the Louisville Story Program described.

Dorsey has been documenting Louisville's history for more than 50 years, including 20 years dedicated to the Louisville Defender newspaper, an African-American publication.

The Louisville Story Program, which aims to amplify unheard voices and untold stories, wanted to check the archives of the Louisville Defender, the city's black newspaper, except there is not a formal archive system in place.

That's how Darcy Thompson and his team crossed paths with the talented artist.

“So we started working with those photographers and the families of the ones who are deceased and Mr. Dorsey very quickly became the lead historian of that group, making sure we think of other people to research and reach out to,” Thompson said.

Now the work is almost complete on the book, "Available Light: Through the Lens of Bud Dorsey,” featuring more than 200 of Dorsey's incomparable pictures.

“He wrote a narrative that goes along with each of these photographs,” Thompson added.

The book launch is set for Aug. 24 at The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville, the event is free.

You can purchase the book there or pre-order it now, just head to www.lousivillestoryprogram.org.

August 24 is also the night where a Bud Dorsey exhibit will debut at the Ali Center and we're told it will be stationed there until January 2018.

