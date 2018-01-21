Louisville non-profit making big moves in effort to help foster families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - When Angela Bischoff put out the call for help, our WHAS11 viewers answered by the bag and box full.

“We are setting up and getting everything ready for these kids," she said with a smile.

She founded Hope’s Closet three years ago to soften the financial pinch some adoptive and foster families can find themselves in when caring for a child.

Sometimes, it’s only a matter of hours to get the things they need before a child arrives. “Those foster families need things to take care of these kids and outfit them for a few weeks, a few days. However long they are going to be in their care," Bischoff explained.

READ MORE: Hope's Closet looks to expand, help more foster families

We first met Bischoff last year. Hope’s Closet started out of her garage. Her goal was to move supplies to a trailer, but as donations poured in, Bischoff thought bigger.

Now, with the help of family and friends, she soon plans to open a store in Louisville where parents can shop for free.

“It just really eases the burden and the anxiety of what’s going to come next," said Jennifer Mortenson.

She has two foster children and believes the store is a lifeline to help parents to not worry about the thought of spending hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on clothes, shoes and other the basic necessities.

“If you know you have resources to provide you with all these things within 24 hours, then you’re just not going to be stressed about this placement coming to your home," Mortenson said.

The store’s construction will take about another two weeks, with an expected opening date of Saturday, February 10. Bischoff says the community support is the driving force behind the work she’s doing.

“The amount of people just wanting to help these kids in foster care is amazing," she said.

The store is located 3936 Taylorsville Road. If you would like to learn more about Hope’s Closet, or to make a donation, you can visit the Hope’s Closet Kentucky Facebook page.

© 2018 WHAS-TV