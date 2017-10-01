Local chili cook-off raises money for Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local organization is granting wishes one chili bowl at a time.

The sisters of Chi Omega at the University of Louisville held their 15th Annual Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser at The Pointe on Washington Street Sunday.

The cook-off is part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has raised more than $300,000 in its 15 years.

This year, the sorority was able to send 6-year-old Morgan to Disney World to make her wish a reality.

They have raised enough to make the wishes of 45 Kentucky children a reality.

This year’s fundraising goal is $30,000.

