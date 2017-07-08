L.A. Ram Jamon Brown presents jersey to family of child killed by stray bullet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Cardinal and current Los Angeles Ram Jamon Brown presented a special gift to the family of a little boy hit and killed by a stray bullet in May.

During Brown’s youth football camp, he presented a special edition Rams jersey in honor of DeQuante Hobbs. The authentic jersey will be presented to Hobb’s mother Michesha Norment, who was not in attendance at Saturday’s camp.

The Jamon Brown Foundation will also hold a free skate night at Robben’s Roost later that night to aid in community awareness.

