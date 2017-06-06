JCPS kicks off summer food service program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Keeping children fed with nutritious meals year-round can be a full-time job.

Jefferson County Public Schools has launched their annual Summer Food Service Program.

The district is providing free breakfast and lunch to young people 18 and under at 127 sites this summer.

There’s also the Bus Stop Café, a converted bus traveling to sites where kids typically gather. It’s a way to ensure summertime doesn’t mean a summer slide for eating right.

The JCPS Summer Service is part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

For the food site nearest you, you can text “food” to 877877.

