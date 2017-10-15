Honorary 'Bologna Alley' sign to be unveiled Monday

The rear of the Cathedral of the Assumption church in downtown Louisville. (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – City officials will be on hand Monday to unveil a sign dedicated an important part of the Cathedral of the Assumption’s history.

The honorary sign dubbed ‘Bologna Alley’ gives tribute to the thousands of meals served by the church and those who volunteered since the 1930’s. Officials say that alley leads to the kitchen behind the Cathedral.

Last year, the kitchen served more than 39,000 lunches to the hungry, according to a news release.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith spearheaded the resolution for the sign and it was approved by the council in May.

The Bologna Alley sign will be located at the corner of Muhammad Ali and Cathedral Alley.

The unveiling gets underway at 11:30 a.m.

