Golf outing raises money for local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Monday marked a good day of fun and golf for supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

The Links for Littles Golf Classic is an annual fundraiser for the organization.

Golfers played a round on the U of L Golf Course in Simpsonville while raising money for a good cause.

All proceeds will go towards matching more littles with a big brother or big sister.

“At any given time, we have close to 1,000 who have a big brother or big sister. each one of those matches costs about 12 hundred dollars. thanks to all the work here today and the campaign and the auction that we had last night, we'll probably be able to match around 100,” Jeri Swinton, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO said.

