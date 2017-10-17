Foxhollow Farm makes donation to Dare to Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An organization that leads the charge to feed the hungry has received a huge donation.

Foxhollow Farms has donated more than 175-pounds of ground beef to the Smoketown neighborhood through the Dare to Care mobile pantry.

Volunteers will distribute the food to residents.

Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood was identified by Greater Louisville Project as one of the city’s four most distressed neighborhoods.

“I’ve been inspired to help bring some of the fresh food we are growing on our farm to the people that are food insecure in our community,” Maggie Keith of Fox Hollow Farm said.

Foxhollow farms recently had a fall festival with the proceeds benefiting Dare to Care. More than 7,000 people attended.

If you would like to donate to Dare to Care, click here for more information.

© 2017 WHAS-TV