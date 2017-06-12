Dads learn the art of grooming their daughter's hair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A special event Tuesday at Campus Barbershop near the University of Louisville brought fathers and daughters together in a unique way.

The United Way organized a day where fathers learned how to comb their daughters’ hair. It’s something simple but not always easy to do.

It was a way to bring fathers into their children’s lives and bridge the gap that sometimes exists.

“Barbershops are a community resource hub. We do events like this to amplify the barbershops' value in the community,” Sam Johnson of the Metro United Way said.

The idea came from a literacy initiative already happening in barbershops thanks to the United Way.

This was another layer to bring families together.





