Church leaders working to solve violent crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As law enforcement officers and city leaders continue to grapple with violent crime around the area, a group of church leaders are searching for their own solution.

Several pastors and religious leaders are responding to the violence with a week-long event called “Revival for Survival”.

It will be held every evening at Philippian Baptist Church beginning Oct. 30.

The revival will feature speakers from diverse backgrounds with the hope of encouraging the community to help bring an end to violence.

“There’s been meeting after meeting after meeting – year after year after year. People say we’ve got to make a difference. But we’re in day and age in which this is not only affecting the adults but this is affecting our children,” Mike Heltsley said.

Organizers say it was important for them to have a diverse group of leaders present to show the unity of the church.

For more information on Revival for Survival, e-mail Pastor Shemwell at pastorshemwell@gmail.com.

