Americana serving immigrant and refugee committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For more than 20 years, Edgardo Mansilla has served as the executive director of Americana World Community Center, dedicating his time to help immigrant and refugee committees in the Louisville area.

"In Louisville, one out of every seven resident is foreign born," he said.

Mansilla himself falls in that category, himself an immigrant from Argentina. He said he remembers the struggles he faced coming to a new country decades earlier. Now, his mission is to help make that transition easier for others who now find themselves in shoes.

"We're trying to provide the tools for when that day comes, you are prepared to understand this society," he said.

But in today's day and age with anti-immigrant rhetoric and fear permeating these communities, Mansilla said there is a disturbing pattern.

"The kids were coming home from school crying, being bullied by other kids. 'You go back to your country. You don't belong here,'" he said.

Americana has always offered classes, ranging from subjects like English and cultural training to tax preparations, but now Americana and other organizations are offering additional services to help communities worried about their future.

"We are having workshops about what are the steps if immigration comes to your house," he said. "Let's say that you are afraid that you can be deported and the kids are coming home from school and no one is home. We've seen that happen in Louisville. We are not making up this thing. It's happened in Louisville."

The goal, according to Mansilla, is not to spread fear, but to combat it with facts and reason.

"The American Dream is to have hope," he said. "It's not about the house, two cars, four TVs and seven computers. It's about hope."

