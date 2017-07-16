WHAS
Algonquin Pool offering free swim for first 50 people Mondays, Thursdays

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:15 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A heatwave is expected for the upcoming week and Metro Parks has a way for you to cool down for free.

Monday, the Algonquin Pool is offering free swimming for the first 50 people at the pool.

Admission is $2 for kids 17 and under and $3 for anyone 18 or older.

The pool is offering free swimming days on Mondays and Thursdays in July.

The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

