Against the Grain brewery, Louisville Coopers make large donation to families fighting cancer

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local charity got a big donation thanks to the Louisville Coopers and Against the Grain brewery.

For the past few years, Against the Grain and the Coopers have been partnering together on a special beer called Ball Control.

Of every beer sold, 50 cents was donated to Shirley's Way, an organization that helps families that are fighting against cancer.

Adam Watson with Against the Grain said the relationship between the city of Louisville, Louisville City FC and Against the Grain is about more than soccer; it's about community.

“This is about building a bigger community. This community involvement is a big piece of that additional passion,” he said.

The money collected by the Coopers and Against the Grain ended up being about $1,000. Officials at the brewery reported roughly 12,000 pints of Ball Control were drank by fans this year

