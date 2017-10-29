Community hoping to save Nachland Field House

(Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local community still needs your help to restore an historic Jeffersonville landmark--the Nachland Fieldhouse.

What was once the largest gym in Indiana officially became known as the John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse when the founder of Papa John’s donated $800,000 to the building.



The fundraising event held Saturday night is part of an ongoing effort to renovate the building that was built in 1937.



In just seven months they've raised nearly $1.5 million.

“We've progressed further than I would have ever imagined we would have. The community has just wrapped their arms around this building and shown us how much love there is for this facility in Jeffersonville," said Bill Burns, chairman.

To reach their goal of $1.8 million they still need to raise $380,000..

