Coach Denny Crum recovering after mild stroke

Denny Crum

Well wishes continue to pour in for Former UofL Coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum is still hospitalized in Anchorage, Alaska after suffering a mild stroke.

Crum's wife and friends actually recognized the signs of a stroke before calling a doctor, which include blurry Vision, difficulty speaking, a weak arm or leg, dizziness or confusion, and one-sided facial drooping are all signs that someone may be having a stroke and should be taken to a doctor immediately.

He was with his wife Susan, and some of their friends when they noticed Coach a little confused, and unable to form a sentence. He was rushed to the hospital. Today he's undergoing an MRI.

Susan says the prayers and love coming from Kentuckiana have meant the world to them. She is hoping Denny will get out of the hospital by tomorrow.

If you'd like to send well wishes, you can post a comment on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WHAS-TV