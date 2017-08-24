Cleveland named most infested bed bug city in America

CLEVELAND -- Gross!

Cleveland has earned top recognition on a list no city wants to be on.

When it comes to bed bugs, Cleveland is the worst city in America.

That designation comes from the 2017 rankings, which were released by Terminix early Thursday morning.

Terminix created the list based on the highest number of actual bed bug services from Jan. 1 through June 30.

The 20 worst bed bug cities are…

1. Cleveland

2. Cincinnati

3. Detroit

4. Las Vegas

5. Denver

6. Houston

7. Phoenix

8. Indianapolis

9. Oklahoma City

10. Philadelphia

11. Baltimore

12. Pittsburgh

13. Washington, D.C.

14. Tuscon

15. San Francisco

16. St. Louis

17. Atlanta

18. Tampa

19. Memphis

20. San Diego

© 2017 WKYC-TV