Clark Co. sees increase in domestic violence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family frustrated after homeless relative dies in shooting involving LMPD
-
Suspect ID'd after officer-involved shooting
-
Protesters gather at Sen. McConnell's house
-
Major quake on New Madrid Fault is possible
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
Concert pianist returns to stage after injury in car crash
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Police: 2 teens stole a car at gunpoint near Big Four Bridge
-
Push to declare Louisville a sanctuary city
-
Local war hero, Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, dies
More Stories
-
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversyFeb 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Domestic violence cases spike days before Valentine's DayFeb 13, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
SmackDown Live invades KFC Yum! Center Apr. 18Feb 13, 2017, 9:47 p.m.