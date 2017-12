Reagan got his glasses just after his dad was deployed with the Air Force.Reagan got his glasses just after his dad was deployed with the Air Force.

(USA Today) - Nine-month-old Reagan got his glasses just after his dad was deployed with the Air Force. When dad returned home for Christmas, baby Reagan was able to see him clearly for the very first time. Both of their reactions will melt your heart.

