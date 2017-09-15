A determined Texas 6-year-old who held a 3-day campaign to raise money for the East Texas Crisis Center is back to for one day to help the center reach a donation milestone!

Lucy Cozad began her campaign after seeing something that made her sad.

"I looked in the closet at the crisis center and I did not see very many fun toys," she said.

She also didn't see many toys at all. Lucy came up with the idea to sell lemonade because, "Lemonade is what kids really like," and she is doing this for other kids.

Between Aug. 9-11, she and her friends raised over $3,400 for the East Texas Crisis Center. The campaign sparked online donations beyond the 3-day campaign, and is now only $725 from a $10,000 goal.

Once the $10,000 is reached, a company has pledged to match it, totaling $20,000 for ETCC.

So Lucy is reviving her stand for one to help reach the goal!

Friday. 9/15/17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., her lemonade stand will be at Smocked Threads by Cecil & Lou sidewalk sale located at 417 Troup Highway in Tyler, Texas.

Donations can also be made on their website.

All funds will be for toys and playground equipment.

