Child falls to death from Carnival cruise ship

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruno Vincent, 2007 Getty Images)

(USA Today) An investigation was underway Sunday after an 8-year-old girl fell from the deck of a Carnival Cruise Line ship docked in Miami, the cruise line said.

Carnival said in a statement that the child, whose name was not released, fell from a deck on the Carnival Glory's atrium to a lower deck on Saturday. The ship's medical team responded and Miami-Dade police were contacted, the statement said.

"She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital where, tragically, she succumbed to her injuries," Carnival said. "Our most heartfelt condolences are with the family at this very difficult time."

Police said Miami Fire Rescue personnel provided emergency care and transported the girl to a trauma center, where she died. Investigators were working with cruise personnel to determine what happened.

Control of the ship was returned to Carnival, and the investigation was continuing, police said.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM