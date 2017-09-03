How you can get free Chick-fil-A breakfast items this month

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A is giving customers a chance to get free breakfast items throughout the month of September!

It started on August 31 and runs through Sept. 30. All you need to do is download the Chick-fil-A app. Make sure that you have the latest version of the app.

Once you've downloaded the app, tap "Join Chick-fil-A One". Either create a new account or sign in to your existing one.

The free breakfast offer will then appear on the app's homecreen and on the "treat" screen."

"You'll find it in your 'available treats' section on the main page of the app if you scroll down a little," the company said. "In order to see this breakfast offer, you may need to scroll horizontally through your available treats if you have other treats available."

You can choose from a chicken biscuit, Egg White Grill or Hash Brown Scramble bowl.

Important note: your order must be placed during breakfast hours and must be placed through the app. It only works for one of the three items above.

Click here for the official rules

