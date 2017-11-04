Check out the 18th Annual Louisville Artisans Holiday Showcase this weekend

Louisville, KY - The 18th Annual Louisville Artisans Holiday Showcase is happening this weekend at the Triple Crown Pavillion, 1776 Plantside Drive in Louisville.

Featuring more than 70 local artists, it is never too early to shop for Christmas and support local artists.

Saturday the hours are from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, November 5th, its open from 11 am - 4 pm.

For more information, check the website louisvilleartisans.org.

