Cave Hill takes delicate care of Ali mementos
Cave Hill Cemetery says it has seen visitors from all across the globe, coming here to pay their respects to Muhammad Ali. As you can imagine thousands of items are left here at his gravesite, so where do they all go? WHAS11 News was the first television
WHAS 6:47 PM. EDT June 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Weather causes toppled trees, power outages in Highlands
-
Boy reels in catfish with snake attached
-
Wyandotte Park is getting a facelift
-
10-year-old girl fights back attacker after attempted kidnapping
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Police investigate deaths of 2 men in Lyndon
-
UK headed to first super regional in program history
-
High speed chase ends in death of suspect
-
Shots fired during early morning police chase
-
New Donation boosts final Crusade total
More Stories
-
Bardstown mayor announces resignation of Police…Jun. 6, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Powerful storm rips through city, leaving totaled…Jun. 6, 2017, 4:14 p.m.
-
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump…Jun. 6, 2017, 3:30 p.m.