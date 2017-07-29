Casting the Mooch: Who should play Anthony Scaramucci on 'Saturday Night Live?'

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TASOS KATOPODIS (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

(USA TODAY) - When it comes to providing fodder for Saturday Night Live, the Trump White House giveth and it taketh away.

Last week, Sean Spicer, played so memorably by Melissa McCarthy and her box of educational props, resigned after six months. But in his place, we got the walking, talking, swearing human pinky ring that is new communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

In less than a week on the job, the former financier and Trump confidante has produced his own scandal and he's already got people wondering who should play him on the next season of SNL.

Let's take a look at a few candidates who could play him when the show returns (with a premiere date likely to come next week) for Season 43:

Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, 2017 Getty Images)

Pro: The Sex and the City alumnus has already made his case for playing his fellow paisano, introducing his Mooch impression on Comedy Central's The President Show.

Cantone actually comes off so New Yorky that many people don't realize he's actually from Massachusetts. And given his Italian upbringing, he's got Scaramucci's vocabulary, mannerisms and bravado nailed, spitting lines like, "my mother used to have a saying: Stick the umbrella up my (rear) but don't open it."

Con: SNL overlord Lorne Michaels may not want to cast someone who's already played the role elsewhere. But if Cantone really wants it, he shouldn't campaign too aggressively since Michaels reportedly does not appreciate being lobbied. Just ask Rosie O'Donnell, who is still waiting by the phone for him to accept her offer to play Steve Bannon last season.

Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo Yiannopoulos (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Pro: The conservative British gadfly can be funny (at least more so than Ann Coulter) and when outfitted with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a fistful of gold rings, he looks the part. Plus, he's gotten far less camera time since losing his book deal in February so he might be missing the limelight by now.

Con: The NBC brass might get the vapors if Milo's name is put forward. Plus, he loves Trump, so would he be willing to cross the guy whose No. 1 demand is personal loyalty?

Ben Stiller

Pro: The comedy veteran has already proven adept at playing oblivious (as model moron Derek Zoolander) and mean-spirited (as Dodgeball villain White Goodman).

Con: Stiller's only been back to SNL a few times since his brief stint as a staffer in 1989. That may not bode well.

Ilana Glazer

Actress Ilana Glazer (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Viacom) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Pro: The Long Island-bred Broad City star can clearly do New York and she's based there, which would it easy to bring her in on short notice. And she has an in at SNL. Her show's executive producer, Amy Poehler, has the ear of Michaels, who cast Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump based on Tina Fey's suggestion.

Con: The cross-gender casting of McCarthy as Spicey was magic but can the show catch lightning in a bottle a second time?

Now, what about the existing cast members, you ask?

Mikey Day

Pro: The junior cast member has already gained notice for playing Donald Trump Jr. and can pull off the Wall Street look convincingly.

Con: Day may be biting off more than he can chew if the fallout from Trump Jr.'s infamous meeting with the Russians puts him back in the headlines. Plus, who would babysit Eric Trump (Alex Moffat)?

Pete Davidson

Actor Pete Davidson (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

Pro:SNL's resident young person has slowly been upping his screen time since getting sober last year. Starring as Scaramucci could cement his comeback.

Con: He'd need to eat a few more sandwiches first. At 6-foot-3, he's a little too tall and scrawny to play the fireplug-like Scaramucci, who's more in the neighborhood of 5-foot-8.

