WHAS
Close

Carrollton Police to participate in 'Pink Patch Project' during month of October

Robert Bradfield, WHAS 4:51 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – You can help find a cure for breast cancer as part of the Carrollton Police Department's Pink Patch Project.

During the month of October, you can purchase a car magnet or a patch for $10.  All money raised will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.  The magnets will be displayed on Carrollton Police cruisers while officers and dispatchers will wear pink polo shirts.

If you would like to buy a magnet or patch, you can email the department at tpolley@carrolltonpd.net.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories