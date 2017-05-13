Candy might look a little different soon

The makers of M&M's, Mars Chocolate North America, committed to reducing sugar and calories in products over the next five years. (Photo: MATT MENDELSOHN, USA TODAY)

Five chocolate and candy companies have committed to cutting sugar and calories from some of their most popular sweets.

Mars Chocolate North America, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., Inc., Nestlé USA, Inc., Ferrara Candy Co., Inc., Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), Inc., Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., and Russell Stover Candies all agreed Thursday to make significant changes within the next five years, according to a National Confections Association (NCA) release.

By 2022, one-half of individually wrapped sweets by participating companies will be sold in packs containing 200 calories or less. Also, companies' most popular treats will show calorie information on the front of packaging. More dietary information will also be made available on social media and at alwaysatreat.com.

The American Heart Association recommends added sugars make up no more than 100 calories or 6 teaspoons of sugar for women and 150 calories or 9 teaspoons of sugar for men. A pack of M&Ms currently contains 240 calories.

The voluntary industry commitment was in cooperation with the Partnership for a Healthier America at an event addressing childhood obesity.

“Chocolate and candy have always been a treat, and this is a big commitment by the participating companies to keep it that way,” NCA President and CEO John Downs said in a release. “This is the first step on our journey to recruit other companies to join us as we work to help consumers manage their sugar intake and ensure they feel empowered to make informed choices.”

