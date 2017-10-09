Texas Tech police officer shot, killed at station

An all-clear has been issued for the Texas Tech University campus after a police officer was shot and killed Monday night at a police station following a "student welfare check," according to the school.
The suspect has been taken into custody and a lockdown order has been lifted, the university said.
ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6.— Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017
In a statement Monday night, the school said officers performed a "welfare check" on a student. When they entered the student's room, the school sayd officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
When the officers brought the suspect to the station for a "standard debriefing," the gunman shot an officer in the head, killing him or her, according to the school.
A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6— Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017
Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6.— Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire @TexasTech community https://t.co/mHznPVDiuF— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2017
Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large— Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017
