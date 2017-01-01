Campbellsville factory produces its own electricity, steam

(Photo: Cox Interior)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Workers at a Kentucky plant are doing more than making doors, molding and stair parts. They're creating fuel to help power the factory.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Cox Interior in Campbellsville has a combined heat and power (CHP) system that burns wood waste in producing electricity for lights and machines, and steam to heat wood-drying kilns.

Employees toss leftover pieces of wood into bins to be fed into the burner.

The business generates 75 percent to 80 percent of the electricity it needs.

It sells power back to East Kentucky Power Cooperative at night when the system produces more than the factory needs.

Cox Interior is one of about 10 facilities in Kentucky with combined heat and power systems. And there's potential for significantly more CHP generation in Kentucky.



