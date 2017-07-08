Campaign aims to make trails where girls disappeared safer

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13 after they didn't return from a hike, authorities said. (Photo: ABC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A campaign is underway right now in Indiana to improve safety for hikers months after two teenage girls were murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana.

In February, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails. Their murders remain unsolved.



The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $50,000 by the end of August.



Officials plan to install lighting, cameras, informational kiosks and public Wi-Fi at certain points along the trail.



For more information and to donate, click here.

