Brent Holsclaw announces retirement from Bardstown City Schools

Brent Holsclaw announced Tuesday that he would be retiring as superintendent of Bardstown City Schools, effective at the end of the school year. Holsclaw sent a formal letter to the members of the Bardstown Board of Education, thanking them for their support during his 13-year tenure as superintendent.

“Together we have worked to ensure our Independent School System has a future that will be as stellar as its past,” Holsclaw told the board members, according to the press release. “We have done this by maintaining and nurturing our rich tradition of Excellence, Innovation, and Diversity. I am excited about what lies ahead for Bardstown City Schools and look forward to watching it flourish in the future.”

The school system will now focus on finding a new superintendent, starting with the board choosing an organization to help facilitate the process. This will occur at the regularly scheduled school board meeting on January 16.

Holsclaw is retiring on a rich career journey. After graduating from Berea College and Western Kentucky University, Holsclaw devoted 34 years to public education in Kentucky. He has served as a teacher, coach, counselor, assistant principal, and has served in the capacity of principal at both the middle and high school levels.



