Close BREAKING: 2 injured in accident on Greenbelt Hwy WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 3:29 PM. EDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- An accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Greenbelt Highway and Trade Port Drive has left two injured. Greenbelt northbound has been closed.This story will be updated as it develops. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS East HS coach on leave over forced splits Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits Waterfront board votes to charge for parking Video shows JCPS bus pushing car Friends question what happened in fatal boat wreck Travel advisory covers Mexico Bevin among group to go inside Ft. Knox vault 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice WHAS Breaking News More Stories Acting on Addiction in Jefferson County Aug 24, 2017, 4:24 p.m. Acting on Addiction: Veronica Jecker's story Aug 24, 2017, 4:19 p.m. 1 dead after fired dishwasher shoots chef; takes… Aug 24, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs