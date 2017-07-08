Body of missing fisherman recovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The search for a missing fisherman on the Ohio River has come to an end.



The body of Marcus "Shawn" Williams, who went missing near the Falls of the Ohio, was found late Saturday night.



Fishermen found Williams at 10:45 Saturday night from a boat just downstream of the I-64 bridge.

Marcus Williams





Officials say a current swept Williams and another man into the Ohio while they were fishing Friday.



Crews were out Friday and Saturday combing the waters to recover Williams' body in hopes of giving his family closure.

“I appreciate that…that so many people came together to help our family, that’s wonderful,” said Williams’ father, Kevin Williams. “He was a great son, great father, great grandfather. He was just a great person. He loved everybody."



Multiple agencies and resources were involved in the search efforts over the past day and a half.



© 2017 WHAS-TV