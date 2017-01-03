Body found in duplex crawl space after odor detected

investigation (Photo: WHAS11)

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in central Kentucky have found a body in the crawl space of a residence.

Police officers responded to a Paris duplex where an open door was reported and found an odor Monday. A Kentucky State Police trooper found the body.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that 45-year-old Michael Hutsell of Paris was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Police said the body hasn't been identified and the cause of death hasn't been determined. An autopsy was planned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)