WHAS
Close

Black bear attacks hunter in terrifying video

WHAS 8:18 AM. EDT May 29, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- A charging black bear took down a bow hunter in Ontario, Canada. Incredibly, the hunter was not seriously injured.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories