Bill and Hillary Clinton to discuss 1992 campaign in joint lecture

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Bill and Hillary Clinton are appearing jointly at a lecture in the former president's home state later this month to mark the 25th anniversary of his 1992 election.

The Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation announced Thursday the former first couple is appearing at a "special conversation" on Nov. 18 that will be moderated by political strategist and commentator James Carville. The event is being presented through the Frank and Kula Kumpuris distinguished lecture series.

The announcement said the two will discuss the 1992 campaign, their time in the White House and their public service careers.

