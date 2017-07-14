WHAS
Bevin names Raymond Burse to UofL Board

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:47 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University president Raymond Burse to the UofL Board of Trustees.

Burse served as KSU's president between 1982 to 1989 and then again from 2014 to 2016.

He made national headlines when he donated part of his salary to lower-wage employees.

A release from the governor says Burse will serve for the remainder of an unexpired term ending in
January of 2019.

