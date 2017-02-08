Bellarmine University rejects 'sanctuary campus' status

Bellarmine University's walking track near Newburg Road and Trevillian Way(Photo: Arza Barnett, Copyright 2005 The Courier-Journal;YES COURIER-JOURNAL)

Bellarmine University has decided against becoming a so-called sanctuary campus citing fears over losing federal assistance for students.

"This campus has been a place of refuge and safety ever since Bellarmine was founded in 1950 — and it will remain so without a new designation or status that might have unintended consequences, such as exposing our students to the possible loss of federal financial aid," Bellarmine interim President Doris Tegart said in a statement.

Bellarmine's board of trustees said it would not become a sanctuary campus in response to a faculty-sponsored petition that made its way around campus, according to a school spokesman.

"Our mission statement and our core values speak for themselves," Tegart said. "We believe that all life is interconnected. We respect and value the intrinsic dignity of each person as an individual and each individual as a whole person. We welcome new people and new ideas. We are dedicated to the pursuit of enlightenment and understanding. We believe in the search for the true self. And we believe in the solidarity of the human spirit, which transcends ethnic, religious and social divisions."

In recent weeks, pro-immigration activists have turned up pressure on the city and Jefferson County Public Schools to declare they will not cooperate with President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Those advocates have said Louisville needs to protect its growing international community and declare it as a safe haven for undocumented immigrants.

But opponents say doing so flouts federal law and others have suggested it puts a target on a city or immigrant community after Trump has threatened to withhold federal dollars for those who do not comply.

The JCPS board is considering a resolution Tuesday evening that would call the state's largest school district to resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources — unless compelled by a valid court order — that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented. The measure also says school employees, contractors, volunteers and others cannot disclose information about a student or family's immigration status to federal authorities without a valid court order or permission from a parent or guardian.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council are receiving similar calls to not cooperate Immigration and Customs Enforcement in defiance of Trump's executive order. Fischer has said Louisville police do not enforce federal immigration laws and currently do not arrest people for living illegally in the U.S.

